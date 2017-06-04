‘Wonder Woman’ and ‘Captain Underpants’ premier at the box office

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of the most anticipated films of the year is unfurling its golden lasso at the theaters this weekend.

After babysitting Batman and Superman in their big matchup, Wonder Woman is finally getting her own movie.

In the film, Gal Gadot stars as the Amazon princess who gets pulled into World War One after a pilot, played by Chris Pine, crashes on her secluded island. She heads to London to see what she can do stop the world from imploding.

“Wonder Woman” is the first summer superhero tentpole to star a woman and to be directed by a woman. Patty Jenkins, who helmed the Oscar winner “Monster” starring Charlize Theron, was in the director’s chair. Co-starring Robin Wright, the film is rated pg-13.

Based on the best-selling children’s book series Captain Underpants is also soaring at the theaters this weekend.

In the animated adventure, Kevin Hart and Thomas Middleditch voice the kid pranksters who hypnotize their principal and make him think he is an enthusiastic superhero who flies around in his skivvies. The comedy co-stars the voices of Ed Helms and Jordan Peele.

“Captain Underpants: The fist Epic Movie” is rated PG.

