Woman turns to 8News over cemetery neglect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After years of problems with maintenance at the cemetery where her loved ones are buried, a local woman called 8News for help.

A woman whose loved ones are buried at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Richmond says she is fed up with the grounds not being taken care of properly, so she took matters into her own hands.

71-year-old Evelyn Lightfoot decided to cut the grass around her family’s plot herself.

She said that she had complained to the management to no effect and now she’s calling on 8News to help her get the word out to other families whose loved ones are buried in the overgrown cemetery.

“Check on their gravesites and if the grass is tall, they need to complain, because if you don’t complain, it’s not going to be taken care of,” Lightfoot said. “The way they act, I’m the only one complaining”

8News spoke to a representative from the cemetery’s office, but they declined to comment for the story.

