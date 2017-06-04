Teen charged with 2nd sex offense in one year

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — Less than one year after being charged with getting a teen with mental disabilities pregnant, a Coldwater man is facing more criminal sexual conduct charges.

Shane William Watson, 18, was arrested Friday afternoon by the Coldwater Police Department.

He faces charges of criminal sexual conduct third degree, accosting a child for immoral purposes and using the internet to commit a crime.

The alleged victim, in this case, is between the ages 13 and 15.

The Branch County Undersheriff told 8News affiliates that it was a complaint of a similar nature that led to his arrest in November of last year.

Watson, who was 17-years-old at the time, reportedly had sex with a 15-year-old girl with a mental age of about 10-years-old.

He was charged with criminal sexual conduct third degree when the girl became pregnant in that case.

There is no public record of the outcome in that case.

Watson faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of these new charges.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com