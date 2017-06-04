Sussex County Sheriff Raymond Bell dies of natural causes

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — Representatives from Sussex County have confirmed that Sheriff Raymond Bell died Saturday of “natural causes.”

The exact cause of Bell’s death is still unknown at this time.

Bell became the 70th sheriff of Sussex County back in July 2007.

Surry County Sheriff Carlos Turner offered his condolences in a Facebook post:

We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Sheriff Raymond Bell. I am honored and blessed to have known Sheriff Bell. He was truly a blessing in my life and career. I will miss our often conversations and his mentorship. On behalf of myself and my staff at the Surry County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Sheriff Bell’s family, the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office and the Sussex Community.”

The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office also offered their condolences.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Bell family and the Sussex County Sheriff's Office mourning the loss of Sheriff Raymond Bell. RIP — New Kent Sheriff (@NewKentSheriffs) June 4, 2017

