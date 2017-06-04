State Police: 5-6 people hospitalized after 6-vehicle crash on I-64

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State Police report that five or six people are being medically transported after a large crash involving six vehicles on I-64 west in the eastern part of Henrico County.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the stretch of highway just before the intersection with I-295.

Police officials said that while none of the injuries are life-threatening, clean up will be going on in the area for some time.

As a result, drivers can expect big delays.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

