State Police: 5-6 people hospitalized after 6-vehicle crash on I-64

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — State Police report that five or six people are being medically transported after a large crash involving six vehicles on I-64 west in the eastern part of Henrico County.
The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. in the stretch of highway just before the intersection with I-295.
Police officials said that while none of the injuries are life-threatening, clean up will be going on in the area for some time.
As a result, drivers can expect big delays.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
