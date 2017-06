RICHMOND, Va.– Trailing 6-0 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, the Flying Squirrels surged for five runs against the Trenton bullpen, but fell short 6-5 on Saturday night in front of 8,878 fans at The Diamond. Richmond (21-33) had been held to just one hit through the first eight innings prior to coming alive in the ninth. Left-hander Andrew Suarez was sharp for Richmond, lasting seven innings and allowing just two runs in the loss.

