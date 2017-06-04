Ride for Kids raises money for kids fighting brain cancer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The nonprofit organization Ride for Kids held an event Sunday to raise money to help local children who are in the process of fighting brain cancer.

Participants showed up Sunday at Richmond International Raceway to enjoy a fun ride, food and entertainment, all for a great cause.

Motorcycles of all shapes, styles, makes and models were present, and participants entered for the chance to win a new Honda motorcycle.

All funds raised from the event went to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation.

So far, the group has raised $25,571 of their goal of $41,000.

