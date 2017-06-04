Richmond food festival Broad Appétit serves up a good time

RICHMOND, Va. (VCU CNS) — Enjoying sunny weather, live music and a lot of great food, several thousand people attended Sunday’s Broad Appétit festival, a fundraiser for the hunger relief organization FeedMore.

The event occupied a four-block stretch of West Broad Street, east of Belvidere Street, and it was bustling with activity. The street was lined by booths offering everything from the food that inspired the festival’s name to vendors selling clothes and jewelry. There was even a booth manned by a young celebrity chef.

“Last year, I judged Broad Appétit. It was a lot of fun tasting all of the unique flavors that they could create,” said 11-year-old Claire Hollingsworth, winner of the 2015 Chopped Junior competition on the Food Network.

Claire, along with her mother, Christina Hollingsworth, and a friend, was running a booth that sold seasonings made by Claire’s Cooking Lab. The seasonings were sprinkled on popcorn for people to sample.

Three stages were set up around Broad Appétit. Two featured local musicians who donated their time to perform at the event. On the third stage, several rounds of the Chef Showdown, the festival’s cooking competition, took place throughout the day.

People in blue Broad Appétit/FeedMore shirts passed out event maps and schedules served drinks at one of the four beer trucks and working the booth offering dishes made by the Community Kitchen, one of FeedMore’s programs.

Broad Appétit food festival raises money for FeedMore View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Richmond's Broad Appétit festival drew a large crowd before the event officially started. Courtesy Taylor Mills, VCU CNS Blue shirt clad volunteers/staff from FeedMore working as event staff during Broad Appétit. Courtesy Taylor Mills, VCU CNS Claire Hollingsworth (center), the Chopped Junior 2015 Champion, working a booth with her mother (right) and friend (left). Claire and her family run a business, Claire's Cooking Lab. Courtesy of Taylor Mills, VCU CNS The menu board for Uptown Alley at Broad Appétit. The board lists the different dishes that they served during the event. Courtesy of Taylor Mills, VCU CNS Stuffed Avocado was one of the dishes served at the Uptown Alley booth during Broad Appétit. Courtesy of Taylor Mills VCU CNS Broad Appétit attendees buying tickets to sample local beers and wines. Image courtesy of Taylor Mills, VCU CNS Community Kitchen staff setting up their booth for Broad Appétit. Courtesy of Taylor Mills, VCU CNS Kalua Pork, served by FeedMore's Community Kitchen. Courtesy of Taylor Mills, VCU CNS Cousin Ann's Seafood Salad, one of the dishes served by FeedMore's Community Kitchen. Courtesy of VCU CNS Fresh Fruit Cake: One of the dishes served by FeedMore's Community Kitchen. Courtesy of Taylor Mills, VCU CNS Mad Children, one of the bands performing on the Metro Sound Stage at Broad Appétit. Courtesy of Taylor Mills, VCU CNS Field of Dreams Farm selling locally grown produce during Broad Appétit. Courtesy Taylor Mills, VCU CNS Some of the products that were being sold by Field of Dreams Farm during Broad Appétit. Courtesy of Taylor Mills, VCU CNS. Tanya Cauthen, from Belmont Butchery, preparing the pork that was used during the day's cooking competition. Image courtesy of Taylor Mills, VCU CNS Several people making use of the picnic tables to enjoy food found at Broad Appétit. Courtesy of Taylor Mills, VCU CNS Chefs from Culinard, the Culinary Institute of Virginia College, selling food from their Broad Appétit booth. Courtesy Taylor Mills, VCU CNS Two dishes cooked and served by chefs from Culinard at the Broad Appétit festival. Courtesy Taylor Mills, VCU CNS Student chefs from the Culinard school competing in the first round of Broad Appétit's Chef Showdown. Courtesy Taylor Mills, VCU CNS Pasture Booth: One of the restaurant booths selling at Broad Appétit. Courtesy Taylor Mills, VCU CNS Dirty Rice Salad & Chocolate Covered Key Lime Bar: A dish and a dessert served by Pasture at Broad Appétit. Courtesy of Taylor Mills, VCU CNS Street Performer getting a volunteer to throw a flaming torch for his juggling act. Courtesy Taylor Mills, VCU CNS Southern fried pork with pickled salad and Algerian sauce, sold by the National Pork Board during Broad Appétit. Courtesy Taylor Mills, VCU CNS

Amory James, food services director for the Community Kitchen, was at the booth. “We provide and prepare meals for Meals on Wheels, Kids Café program, 11 adult day cares and also the Summer Food program,” James explained.

This was the 10th annual Broad Appétit festival, which is hosted by the Downtown Neighborhood Association. Since 2010, money raised during the festival has been donated to benefit FeedMore.

During Broad Appétit, most of the food stalls offered a limited selection from their restaurant menus for people to try. Some of the food vendors had prepared special dishes, hoping to be named this year’s Best Dish in a contest sponsored by Richmond Magazine. The competition was broken down into several categories: main dish, dessert, healthiest dish, best-decorated booth and the people’s choice.

There was a constant flow of people arriving and leaving Broad Appétit, which was held between Henry and Adams streets.

Lt. Victor Green and Master Patrol Officer C. Ferrell of the Richmond Police Department estimated that more than 4,000 people were in the event area at any given time throughout the festival.

Capital News Service is a student-operated news reporting program sponsored by the Richard T. Robertson School of Media and Culture at Virginia Commonwealth University.

