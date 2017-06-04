Richmond fire crews respond to Jackson Ward house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in Richmond’s Jackson Ward neighborhood.

Fire officials say that they got a call about a fire in the 400 block of Brook Road around 4 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived a few minutes later they found light smoke coming from the upper rear of the house.

Upon closer investigation, they found fire in the house’s attic.

Officials say that everyone who was in the home was able to get out safely and that crews marked the fire under control at about 4:25 p.m.

No one was injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

