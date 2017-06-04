Richmond #2 on Time’s list of places where Millennials are moving

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Time Magazine just published an article about the 25 cities where millennials are moving, and Richmond was ranked number two on the list.

Richmond Valls just behind Virginia Beach, which took the number one spot.

The data shows Richmond saw a nearly 15 percent increase in its millennial population between 2010 and 2015. Time considers this to be the population between the ages of 25 and 34.

In this same period of time, New York City experienced a 2.5 percent increase in Millennial population.

