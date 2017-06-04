Retired officer and Powhatan resident waves the Thin Blue Line Flag in remembrance

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Some of those who attended Special Agent Michael Walter’s funeral Saturday didn’t even know him.

One of them was Patty Gudonis, a retired police officer.

“I’m supporting him and his family because it’s important for his family to know we all care about her and the children as well as his family,” Gudonis said. “So, it’s important for us to always show that we care.”

Gudonis lives in Powhatan County and served as an unofficial ambassador to mourners Saturday at Special Agent Michael Walter’s funeral.

“When we hear about a police officer being tragically killed, it’s hard on all of us,” Gudonis said. “Even though I’m retired, I feel the pain and suffering as if I was active right now.”

She was waving the Thin Blue Line Flag along the road near Powhatan High School in honor of Walter and the sacrifices officers make to protect their communities.

“We all stand beside each other, brother and sister, regardless of whether we work for the same department or didn’t,” Gudonis said. “We are brothers and sisters in blue.”

Gudonis said Powhatan is very supportive of its law enforcement community. She was happy to see so many people in attendance paying their respects.

“People, even people just driving by are waving and showing their honor towards a man who gave the ultimate sacrifice for his job and his community,” she said.

Check here for more stories honoring the memory of Special Agent Michael Walter.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com