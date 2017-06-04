Police: 2 young children hospitalized after ingesting edible pot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Two children who were rushed to the hospital after becoming ill inside a Rhode Island home, ingested marijuana, police confirmed Friday.

Maj. David Lapatin said it was edible medical marijuana, legally prescribed to an elderly relative who has cancer. Somehow the children, ages 2 and 3, ingested the pot on Thursday morning.

Lapatin said the 2-year-old girl was taken to the ICU but is expected to be okay. He said the 3-year-old was released back to the mother.

A spokesperson for the Department of Children, Youth and Families said they received a call to their hotline about the situation and are investigating allegations of abuse and/or neglect. The spokesperson confirmed the family has had contact with DCYF in the past.

DCYF also reported the incident as a “near-fatality” to the Office of the Child Advocate. DCYF defines a near-fatality as any time a child is admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

Lapatin said the incident appears to be accidental, but police are still investigating if anything criminal took place.

Firefighters responding to the home for a medical emergency initially thought carbon monoxide might be to blame for the children’s symptoms, but CO readings came back negative.

The elderly relative was also taken to the hospital Thursday.

