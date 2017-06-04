Motorcyclist dies in multi-vehicle accident in Fredericksburg

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after a multi-vehicle accident that happened along I-95 early Sunday morning in Fredericksburg.

The incident happened when a motorcyclist ran off the roadway and hit the rear of a tractor-trailer truck which police say was improperly stopped on the highway.

While the motorcycle operator has not yet been identified, pending next of kin notification, police said that the rider was traveling southbound on I-95 around 4 a.m.

It is not clear at this time why the motorcyclist ran off the roadway, nor why the tractor trailer was pulled over.

After hitting the rear of the trailer, the impact caused the motorcycle driver to be ejected onto the right shoulder while the motorcycle spun into southbound lanes, striking several vehicles, police said.

Police say the motorcyclist died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

Police have charged the operator of the tractor trailer, Tamir Wright of Chester, Pennsylvania, with being improperly stopped on the highway.

No other injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

