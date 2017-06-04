Black Light Slide raises money for the Children’s Miracle Network

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A one of a kind experience made its way to Richmond today.

The Black Light Slide is a unique fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network.

It features the top DJs playing music from around the country.

And of course, a slide filled with neon-colored water and black lights.

8News spoke with Kathy Harvey, an organizer of the event.

“We have this event along with three different 5K events,” Harvey said. “Two are daytime and one is night time and we have a terrain mud run.”

The slide benefits several children’s charities both nationally and locally.

