8News’ Morgan Dean reviews ‘Wonder Woman’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s taken 75 years, but one of the most popular superheroes of all time is finally getting her own film.

Wonder Woman’s peaceful island homeland is at peace no more after the realities of World War I crash onto its shore. Played by Gal Gadot, she rescues Steve Trevor, played by Chris Pine, and joins the spy for Britain in hopes of helping to bring a quick end to the Great War.

Together, they assemble a ragtag team of misfits, including a sniper, a heavy and a fast talker to hit the trenches of the front lines. Wonder woman must use all of her mythical powers to help stop the Central Powers and their late-in-the-war plot to create a deadly gas to change the winds of war.

She was the best part of Batman Vs Superman, so it’s no surprise that “Wonder Woman” is thrilling in every sense of the word.

It’s as smart as it is entertaining, playing more like a WWI thriller than a comic book movie. Her backstory, dipping into wars of the past, mirrors that of Marvel’s Captain America, but it never feels like a retread of that film.

Honestly, since the “Batman” trilogy, D-C Universe outings at the theater have been mostly mediocre. With Wonder Woman, they finally get it right.

Director Patty Jenkins walks a fine line giving us enough backstory, but also moving the mythology forward so she’s ready for justice league.

Gal Gadot is a wonder as Wonder Woman, physical but funny.

She’s fully in command of the screen and the script never treats her like a damsel in distress. This great big jolt of girl power is an empowering experience, I can’t wait to take my daughter to see it. “Wonder Woman” earns an A.

At the Box Office for 8news, I’m Morgan Dean.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.