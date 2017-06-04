8News’ Christina Feerick emcees 2nd Annual Super Hero Heart Run

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond families committed to raising awareness of congenital heart defects gathered in Bryan Park Sunday for the 2nd Annual Super Hero Heart Run.

According to Heart Hero Inc., which organized the run, one in 100 children is born with a congenital heart defect. That adds up to 40,000 babies in the U.S. alone.

The Super Hero Heart Run is a fundraiser for research and support programs.

Organizer Kristine Slobis, who was born with a congenital heart defect herself, described the experience.

“These kids are superheroes. I mean, some of them have gone through multiple open heart surgeries, heart catheterizations. They spend a ton of time in the hospital and they are just really resilient,” Slobis said.

According to Heart Hero Inc., most families suffer in the shadows because too few people understand how serious and common congenital heart defects can be.

8News’ Christina Feerick emceed Sunday’s event, leading a kickoff program and recognizing key volunteers and sponsors.

Check here for more information about the event.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.