20-year-old dies in 2-vehicle crash in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 20-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Amelia County.

The crash happened at 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Route 360 westbound and Whitaker Road.

Police said the crash happened when a car pulled out from Whitaker Road into the path of a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer that was traveling west on Route 360.

The truck was unable to avoid hitting the car in the driver’s side door, police said.

As a result, the driver of the car, Brent L. Mast, 20, of Amelia County, died at the scene. A male juvenile passenger in the car was also transported to VCU Medical Center via Med-Flight for serious injuries.

The driver of the truck, Barbara Learned of Clarksville was transported to Swift Creek Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said that the horse in the trailer was not injured.

No charges have been filed in relation to the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

