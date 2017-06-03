Tuskegee Airmen Motorcycle Club hosts charity ride to “fight against domestic violence”

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Tuskegee Airmen Motorcycle Club of Richmond took to the streets for the first annual “Fight Against Domestic Violence” charity ride.

The ride went through the city of Richmond with a police escort, followed by a ceremony and vendors at the Arthur Ashe Center.

This is the 13th ride the organization has done. This is the first time it has benefitted those who support victims of domestic violence.

8News spoke with Ricky Williams, the president of the Tuskegee Airmen Motorcycle Club.

“Domestic violence is a silent epidemic,” Williams said. “What we found, everybody knows somebody either who has been a victim, is a victim or could potentially be a victim.”

The ride benefitted the Carol Adams Foundation which offers services to those in need and brings awareness about domestic violence.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

