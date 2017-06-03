Troopers from across the country came out to honor Special Agent Walter

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Officers from around the country paid their respects to Special Agent Michael Walter Saturday afternoon.

Officers from Richmond, Henrico, Chesterfield and Powhatan were joined today by troopers from as far away as Michigan and California.

8News Tracey Smith spoke with one state trooper named Robert Tate who came from Illinois who said he came out to support the Walter family because being a trooper is a brotherhood.

“We’re like a family, you know? We all come together no matter where you are in the nation, we all feel the same pain, we all want to come together and show our support for the family and the agency,” Tate said.

Virginia State Police was also able to get most of the troopers who were a part of Special Agent Walter’s graduating class

Many others were also in attendance.

Retired police officer and Powhatan resident Patty Gudonis stood outside of the ceremony, holding the thin blue line flag, greeting everyone who turned into the parking lot.

“I’m supporting him and his family because it’s important for his family to know we all care about her and the children, as well as his family,” Gudonis said. “It’s important to show that we care.”

