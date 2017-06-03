Spring Run Elementary School hits the pavement for one of their own

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds laced up their sneakers to support a little boy and his family at the Spring Run Huskies 5K Saturday in Chesterfield County.

It was a great turnout for a great cause.

Students, staff and parents were all running to raise money to support Carter Rose. Carter was diagnosed with Encephalocele at birth.

“He has had to have several surgeries,” says Race Coordinator Shelly Seaman. “He has two shunts, he has some paralysis on the side of his face. He’s had those surgeries, he needs some extra support.”

And support her got.

The race today raised $5,000 for his family to help cover medical bills. His mom was nearly speechless.

“Very overwhelmed,” Tina Rose said. “Very humbling experience to have the community rally around us like this, do all this for our little boy, to help us out the way they have. So, there’s just no words for how thankful and blessed we are for all of this.”

Carter has been in and out of the hospital and has had lots of follow up appointments at the doctor.

She says the money will make a real difference for a little boy who has fought so hard, “It definitely will go to paying for his hearing aid, he has a bone conducting aid and he has medicine he will need for years.”

