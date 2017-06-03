Senior Alert issued for missing Chesapeake woman

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Chesapeake Police Department.

Juanita Coffield, 76, went missing Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

Police describe Coffield as a white female standing about 5’5” and weighing about 115 pounds. Police say she has blue eyes and brown hair.

Coffield was last seen leaving her residence at 1820 Benefit Road in Chesapeake, Virginia on foot.

Police say she was last seen wearing a white baseball tee shirt with red sleeves and a collar, blue emoji’s pants and that she was also wearing a faux pearl bracelet and a cross pendant along with a couple necklaces.

Coffield suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible risk to her health and safety.

Please contact the Chesapeake Police Department with any information regarding her whereabouts at 757-382-6161.

The subject is believed to be somewhere in Chesapeake on foot.

