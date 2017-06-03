Man shot outside of Chesterfield County home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man is in the hospital after being shot outside of a Chesterfield County home Saturday morning.

Chesterfield Police say they were called to the scene at 4:37 a.m. for a person shot at 4633 Newbys Bridge Road.

Few details have been released about the moments leading up to the shooting, but police say there was some kind of disturbance outside of the house.

Police are not looking for any suspects but, have not said if anyone is in custody.

The man who was shot was taken to Chippenham Hospital. His condition is not available.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.