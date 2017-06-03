Man hospitalized after being shot outside of Chesterfield County home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man is in the hospital after being shot outside of a Chesterfield County home Saturday morning.

Chesterfield Police say they were called to the scene at 4:35 a.m. for a person shot in the 4600 block of Newbys Bridge Road.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to Chippenham Hospital where he underwent surgery and is recovering from his injuries.

Police said that the shooter remained on scene and rendered aid to the victim. Police are investigating, but so far no charges have been filed.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.

