Hundreds come out to celebrate the life of Special Agent Michael Walter

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Hundreds from around the country came out to pay their respects to fallen State Police Special Agent Michael Walter.

Agent Walter was killed last Friday in Mosby Court.

Today friends, family and colleagues packed Powhatan High School’s gymnasium to honor the 45-year-old father of three.

Described as a man who loved nothing more than his family, hundreds gathered to say goodbye to Walter Saturday afternoon.

Officer Chris Duane of the Richmond Police Department was with Walter when he died. He spoke at his funeral.

“Mike and I were together, physically pressed, shoulder to shoulder when the shot that ended his life was fired,” Duane said. “I can also tell you he fought as hard as a human being could fight until the very end.”

Governor Terry McAuliffe paid his respects at the funeral, saying the entire Commonwealth is indebted to the Walter family.

“It’s almost incomprehensible to think that our men and women who go out every single day in our streets and keep our community safe could have a senseless, deranged individual take the life of one of our greatest citizens,” McAuliffe said.

A sea of blue lined the gymnasium, but also of orange, a sign of support from Blackhawk Gym, a youth wrestling club that Walter founded in Powhatan.

Walter’s colleague at the gym, Richard Fitzsimmons, also spoke at the funeral.

“All Mike wanted to do was make a difference and that he did,” Fitzsimmons said. “You see that’s what he was doing at work. He was making a difference in a community he worked in. Here he made a difference in the community that we lived in.”

As law enforcement stood shoulder to shoulder for their goodbyes today, a call to action arose, to aspire to be like Mike.

