66-year-old drowns in Mattaponi River in West Point

WEST POINT, Va. (WRIC) — A 66-year-old man has drowned in the Mattaponi River at Glass Island in West Point.

The incident happened near the Department of Game and Inland Fisheries dock.

Representatives from the West Point Sheriff’s Department said they got a call about the incident just before noon.

The James City dive team located the body about an hour and a half after the call.

Representatives from West Point Fire, West Point Police, Game and Inland Fisheries, James City County Fire Department and State Police all responded to the scene.

The man will be identified after next of kin have been notified.

