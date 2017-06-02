Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Gilpin Court shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday morning in Gilpin Court.

Police said that one woman was injured in the shooting and is suffering from injuries that were deemed to be life-threatening.

The incident happened in the 1200 block of St. John Street, and police received the call about the shooting at 10:15 a.m.

The woman has since been transported to the hospital.

Police believe that this is an isolated event.

No suspect information has been released at this time, but police ask that anyone who may have information call Crimestoppers.

