Woman in custody after firing multiple shots during standoff with Dinwiddie deputies

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Petersburg woman is facing several charges after she fired multiple shots during a standoff with sheriff’s deputies in Dinwiddie County on Friday.

At around 6:45 a.m., the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call for an armed person in the 26000 block of Perkins Road in the eastern part of Dinwiddie County. When deputies arrived, they found 52-year-old Constance Hoyle of Petersburg in the yard of a residence.

Police believe her presence at the home stemmed from a domestic dispute with a resident who lived on Perkins Road.

After deputies made contact with Hoyle, she fired a handgun several times. Following a brief standoff, she was taken into custody by tactical team members from Dinwiddie and Brunswick counties.

Hoyle suffered non-life threatening injuries during the incident and was transported to VCU Medical Center where she remains hospitalized.

She has been charged with trespassing, stalking, brandishing a firearm, reckless handling of a firearm and aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.