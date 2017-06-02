Supervisor to propose bus route serving residents off Jeff Davis Highway

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — According to Chesterfield County Supervisor Jim Holland, a new bus route about 22 miles long that would travel along Jeff Davis Highway and Iron Bridge Road would cost the county about $477,000 a year.

Holland says it’s something residents in the area have been clamoring for and a need he’s seen firsthand from the people he represents.

“Whom I’ve seen walking on the side of the road with groceries,” said Holland.

A few weeks ago the county unveiled a long-term plan to redevelop parts of Jeff Davis Highway.

The plan included new businesses, health and social services, as well as pedestrian walkways. Holland says his proposed route would complement that plan and also add to the area’s economic growth.

“Along with that Jeff Davis plan this transportation proposal would enhance the economic vitality of that area and the people who live in it,” said Holland.

But besides the economic impact, Holland says this would also allow people to travel safely as opposed to walking on a busy highway.

“That’s the area that has the least number of sidewalks in the county. And so why not compliment that with this transportation plan to allow citizens to move about safely,” said Holland.

But he admits the proposal which he has yet to formally introduce will have to be sold to some of his colleagues as questions surround whether the ridership exists to support a route in the area.

“I would say to them let’s give it a shot, let’s try it,” said Holland.

He says he plans on formally introducing the proposed route in the next few months.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.