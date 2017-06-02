Spotsylvania man charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies in Spotsylvania County have charged a man in a shooting that happened Wednesday night in that area.

Deputies arrested Eugene Randolph Montaque of Spotsylvania County Thursday and are charging him with shooting into an occupied vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony vandalism. Police said that additional charges are pending.

Police responded to the 4000 block of England Town Road Wednesday around 9 p.m.

When they arrived they found that nobody was injured during the shooting, but several vehicles were struck by what appeared to be bullets.

Upon some investigation, detectives say they found out that Montaque pulled a gun after a verbal dispute with a person who he knew. He then began shooting toward a row of nearby vehicles.

As a result, deputies were obtained against Montaque and surrounding jurisdictions were advised to “be on the lookout” for him.

Montaque was found Thursday at a Shell gas station near Exit 110 off I-95.

He was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

