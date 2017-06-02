Martial Arts World of Midlothian donates to 100K Meals campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News and Puritan Cleaners are wrapping up the first week of our 100k Meals campaign to benefit FeedMore.

Different schools, organizations and businesses have stepped up to help, and one of them is Martial Arts World of Midlothian.

In addition to bringing in hundreds of pounds of food, students also donated their soda and snack money into a money jar.

“It is $515!” program director Donna Saunders exclaimed.

FeedMore is Central Virginia’s core hunger-relief organization comprised of programs like the Central Virginia Food Bank, Meals on Wheels, the Mobile Pantry and Kids Cafe.

Spanning nearly one-third of the state, across 34 counties and cities, FeedMore serves more than 200,000 individuals in the region’s most vulnerable populations – children, families, and seniors. Working together to efficiently and effectively fight hunger, FeedMore’s multi-tiered approach and comprehensive programs are dedicated to nourishing the community while empowering lives.

During the 100,000 Meals Campaign, 8News is hosting several events to help spread the word, bring awareness and raise food and funds. Here are the events still left:

Wednesday, June 7

We will be broadcasting live for Good Morning Richmond at the Staples Mills location, 1807 Staples Mill Road. This is a chance for you Northside residents to come help out

Thursday, June 8

We will be broadcasting live in the Fan for 8News at 9 a.m. and 8News at Noon. We will be at the Robinson St. location, 200 N. Robinson Street.

If you can’t make it to any of these events or to any Puritan Cleaners for the 100,000 Meals Campaign, you can donate online through our secure and verified website through Feed More by clicking here.