Man charged after several thefts reported at Henrico businesses

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — A man is facing multiple charges after reports of several thefts from businesses in Henrico County.

Henrico Police say loss prevention at a business on Staples Mill Road near Hungary Spring Road reported a man and woman stealing on May 24.

The investigation led to Joshua Fletcher being identified by police as the male suspect.

Fletcher is charged with eight counts of grand larceny, four counts of larceny with intent to sell and one count of petit larceny.

