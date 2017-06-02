Active police situation in Chesterfield neighborhood; SWAT and Mobile Command Center on scene

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A heavy police presence is in a Chesterfield County neighborhood early Friday morning.

The SWAT team, Mobile Command Center, more than 20 police cars, and Chesterfield Fire and EMS are in front of a house on Silvertree Lane near Jefferson Davis Highway and Happy Hill Road.

Police say the call for a possible domestic situation came in around 3:40 a.m.

#BREAKING heavy police presence in Chesterfield neighborhood. Active scene in front of a house on Silvertree Lane. #GMRVA pic.twitter.com/gCNtSi6MIB — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) June 2, 2017

SWAT team just arrived to active scene on Silver Tree Lane in Chesterfield. pic.twitter.com/cAlgQqzXx0 — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) June 2, 2017

Crime scene tape is up through the area and police have been going in and out of the very active scene for hours.

Just after 6 a.m., a large bang was heard. The SWAT team went from Silvertree Lane onto Tinstree Drive and two women were taken out the SWAT truck. They appeared to be OK.

A family is also standing by on the scene waiting to see what is happening.

8News reporter Roxie Bustamante is at the location working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

