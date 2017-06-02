Active police situation in Chesterfield neighborhood; SWAT and Mobile Command Center on scene

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A heavy police presence is in a Chesterfield County neighborhood early Friday morning.
The SWAT team, Mobile Command Center, more than 20 police cars, and Chesterfield Fire and EMS are in front of a house on Silvertree Lane near Jefferson Davis Highway and Happy Hill Road.
Police say the call for a possible domestic situation came in around 3:40 a.m.
Crime scene tape is up through the area and police have been going in and out of the very active scene for hours.
Just after 6 a.m., a large bang was heard. The SWAT team went from Silvertree Lane onto Tinstree Drive and two women were taken out the SWAT truck. They appeared to be OK.
A family is also standing by on the scene waiting to see what is happening.
8News reporter Roxie Bustamante is at the location working to learn more information.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
