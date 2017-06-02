Former Springer Simms commits to VCU

The following comes directly from VCU:

RICHMOND, Va. – Mike’l Simms is coming home.

Simms, a graduate of nearby Highland Springs High School, committed to VCU and new Head Coach Mike Rhoades Friday. He will suit up for the Rams in 2017-18 and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Last season, Simms starred at Cowley Community College in Arkansas City, Kansas. A 6-foot-5, 225-pound wing, Simms averaged 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game for the Tigers. He shot .438 (160-of-365) from the floor, including .358 (54-of-151) on 3-point field goal attempts, and .820 (73-of-89) from the free throw line.

“We’re super excited to have Mike’l on board,” said Rhoades. “He has great versatility, and his game will fit into our style of play tremendously. Look for him to impact the program in many ways. It’s exciting to have a local kid who dreamed of coming to VCU fulfill his dreams. Can’t wait to get him on campus.”

Simms saw his minutes and production increase down the stretch last season. In his final eight games, he averaged 25.6 points. That stretch including a 45-point outburst against Pratt and a pair of 28-point games.

Prior to Cowley, Simms spent the 2015-16 campaign at Bull City Prep in Durham, North Carolina.

Simms was one of the most sought-after junior college prospects available this summer, and chose VCU over interest from Miami, Texas Tech, Pitt, Memphis, N.C. State and others.