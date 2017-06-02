Fallen first responders honored with wreath laying ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s first responders who died in the line of duty were honored with a wreath laying ceremony Friday night.

The most recent loss — Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter, who was killed in the line of duty a week ago in Mosby Court. Also honored was VSP Trooper Chad Dermyer, who was killed in last year’s shooting at the Greyhound bus station in Richmond.

“We gather tonight to provide some measure of comfort to the families, friends and co-workers of not just the five public safety professionals who are the latest to have their names engraved on this wall of honor, but to all who have sacrificed in the performance of their duties.”

Special Agent Walter’s funeral will be held Saturday at Powhatan High School. The visitation begins at 10 a.m. The funeral service is set for 1 p.m.

