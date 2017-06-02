Crews battle heavy fire at Chesterfield apartment complex

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — No one was injured after an apartment complex in Chesterfield County caught fire Friday afternoon.

The fire occurred at Dupont Village Apartments in the 5400 block of Remuda Drive. When crews arrived, they found heavy flames coming from the complex.

Officials say that no one was injured and that one resident has been displaced.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.