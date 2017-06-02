Chesterfield road set to be named after Army hero

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County officials are set to name a road near Meadowbrook High School in honor of an Army hero who died while serving in Iraq.

Staff Sgt. Michael Moody Jr., who attended Meadowbrook High School, is being honored Friday afternoon at a ceremony at the high school, located at 4901 Cogbill Road.

The new road will from now on be known as Michael Moody Jr. Drive.

Staff Sergeant Moody was killed in June 2007 from wounds sustained during an attack in Baghdad. Moody served in the Army from 1997 in the 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division.

He was on his third deployment to Iraq.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.