Chesterfield road renamed after local Army hero killed in Iraq

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The name of a fallen Army hero will live on through the renaming of a local road.

Nearly 10 years ago to the day, Staff Sergeant Michael D. Moody died from wounds sustained during an attack in Baghdad. Moody, who spent his teenage years in Chesterfield County, served in the Army from 1997 in the 2nd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division.

He was on his third deployment to Iraq.

In his honor, county officials on Friday officially renamed the access road to Meadowbrook High School ‘Michael D. Moody Drive.

“It’s truly an honor to come out here and to see all the friends and family and Chesterfield County, and Chesterfield officers,” Moody’s father, Michael Moody, Sr. said. “This is a wonderful occasion.”

The street sign came adorned with the U.S. Army seal. Being outside of Moody’s alma mater, his parents hope other students will learn of his sacrifice.

‘I told him when he went in, I told him, ‘son, when you go to war, you are going to be in the history books, you’re going to be history,” Moody Sr. added. “Not knowing it was going to be this, God has got a way of doing things.”

Making the day even more special for the Moody’s was that it fell nearly right on the 10-year anniversary of their son’s death. That day was the last time — until now — his entire family was able to come together.

“I mean, Mike, you have a way of bringing us together,” Moody Sr. said. “But thank you for bringing us back together today, for this, 10 years later.

His birthday is June 13th, his death date is June 23rd, June is a great month.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.