Adopt a Furry Friend: Goodall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet our furry friend of the week, Goodall.

This 3-year-old is searching for her forever home.

Goodall was one of a number of cats surrendered to the Chesterfield Animal Control by an owner who was incapable of caring for them.

She was then transferred to the Richmond SPCA in February, where she’s been in the care of their shelter medicine department.

Furry friend, Goodall on set for #GMRVA at 9am. Meet her at the @RichmondSPCA — she's got a ton of personality! @Morgan8news pic.twitter.com/1CNqn9z6sA — Amy Simpson (@amysimpson8news) June 2, 2017

When Goodall arrived at the Richmond SPCA, her entire hindquarters were bare because of the poor conditions in which she had lived and poor nutrition. The Richmond SPCA says her skin has greatly improved with a better diet, and she will require prescription food.

Goodall is also prone to stress and associated anxiety symptoms because of how she lived before and needs a patient adopter to help her adjust.

“Spending time in a foster home was incredibly helpful for Goodall, and she was much like a kitten in her eagerness to explore,” the Richmond SPCA said. “She loves being close to people and may prefer to be the only cat in the home.”

The Richmond SPCA says she’s a very loving cat who is eager to receive and return affection.

Visit Goodall at the Richmond SPCA at 2519 Hermitage Road.

