8 Questions with Juan Conde: John Morse

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Welcome to another installment of 8 Questions with Juan Conde, where we will find out what makes people in our great community tick. Juan asks his guests to answer just eight questions about their business, their life, and their time here in Richmond.

Sam Spade, Maverick, Jessica Fletcher, Remington Steele. Do real private investigators live the lives we see on television? In this episode of 8Questions Juan gets inside information from an expert.

John Morse runs his own agency and is the current Executive Director of Virginia’s Association of Private Investigators. John reveals what PIs can and can’t do, their most common clients, and the one quality all successful PIs share.

John also talks about his Pro Bono work in missing persons cases and why police can only go so far to find your missing loved one.

There’s no TV gunplay and fighting, but this is an exciting and enlightening 8Questions you don’t want to miss.”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.