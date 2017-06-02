10th annual Broad Appetit to benefit FeedMore

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Broad Appetit is back for its tenth year, and more than 75 restaurants and specialty food providers will participate.

The annual food festival is happening Sunday, June 4, 2017 on Broad Street between Henry and Adams Streets.

The event benefits FeedMore.

“We provide nourishment to children, families and seniors who don’t know know where their next meal is coming from,” explains Christy Dalton, FeedMore’s Community Events Manager. “So we use the funds we raise at Broad Appetit to help supplement people’s food sources so that they have the nourishment they need to thrive.”

Vendors will be selling dishes for $3 or $5, and there will be a variety of local wine and beer.

There will also be a demo stage where chefs will break down a pig and use it in a cooking competition.

