1 dead, 2 others injured in Chesterfield standoff

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and two others are injured after a standoff in a Chesterfield County neighborhood Friday morning.
Police were called to the scene at 15500 Silvertree Lane near Jefferson Davis Highway and Happy Hill Road around 3:40 a.m. for a domestic disturbance with a gun.
When officers arrived, they encountered two people exiting the home with one suffering from a gunshot wound.
Both were transported to VCU Medical Center.
Patrol Officers then established a perimeter and the SWAT team was contacted for negotiations.
At 5:47 a.m., the SWAT team executed a hostage rescue and two others were rescued from the home. One of the victims was suffering from a gunshot wound.
During a tactical search of the home, police found a man (suspect) dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
According to police, one of the four victims is a juvenile.
The two people injured are in stable condition, police say.
Authorities have not yet released the identities of the suspect or the victims.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
