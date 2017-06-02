1 dead, 2 others injured in Chesterfield standoff

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and two others are injured after a standoff in a Chesterfield County neighborhood Friday morning.

Police were called to the scene at 15500 Silvertree Lane near Jefferson Davis Highway and Happy Hill Road around 3:40 a.m. for a domestic disturbance with a gun.

#BREAKING heavy police presence in Chesterfield neighborhood. Active scene in front of a house on Silvertree Lane. #GMRVA pic.twitter.com/gCNtSi6MIB — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) June 2, 2017

When officers arrived, they encountered two people exiting the home with one suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both were transported to VCU Medical Center.

Patrol Officers then established a perimeter and the SWAT team was contacted for negotiations.

SWAT team just arrived to active scene on Silver Tree Lane in Chesterfield. pic.twitter.com/cAlgQqzXx0 — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) June 2, 2017

At 5:47 a.m., the SWAT team executed a hostage rescue and two others were rescued from the home. One of the victims was suffering from a gunshot wound.

During a tactical search of the home, police found a man (suspect) dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

CONT. #BREAKING I'm told it's an 'active police situation'. We're still waiting for more details. I'll be live w/ in moments. #GMRVA pic.twitter.com/f8vfgfbCWE — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) June 2, 2017

According to police, one of the four victims is a juvenile.

The two people injured are in stable condition, police say.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the suspect or the victims.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.