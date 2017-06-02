1 dead, 2 others injured in Chesterfield standoff

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and two others are injured after a standoff in a Chesterfield County neighborhood Friday morning.

Police were called to the scene at 15500 Silvertree Lane near Jefferson Davis Highway and Happy Hill Road around 3:40 a.m. for a domestic disturbance with a gun.

When officers arrived, they encountered two people exiting the home with one suffering from a gunshot wound.

Both were transported to VCU Medical Center.

Patrol Officers then established a perimeter and the SWAT team was contacted for negotiations.

At 5:47 a.m., the SWAT team executed a hostage rescue and two others were rescued from the home. One of the victims was suffering from a gunshot wound.

During a tactical search of the home, police found a man (suspect) dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to police, one of the four victims is a juvenile.

The two people injured are in stable condition, police say.

Authorities have not yet released the identities of the suspect or the victims.

This is a developing story.

