VSP: 7 people killed in crashes over Memorial Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Police say seven people died in traffic crashes across Virginia over Memorial Day weekend.

Virginia State Police say four of the seven people killed over the four-day period were motorcyclists. Police say two of the motorcyclists killed were not wearing helmets.

Police say there were a total of six crashes, including a head-on collision in Rockingham County that killed two drivers. Police say neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

The number of traffic deaths over the four-day period is down slightly from last year when eight people were killed.

Police responded to more than 650 crashes statewide over Memorial Day weekend. They arrested 110 people for drunken driving and cited more than 10,000 people for speeding.

