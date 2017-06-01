VCU’s Samir Doughty transferring out of basketball program

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Wednesday night VCU Athletics announced rising sophomore guard Samir Doughty of the Rams’ men’s basketball program will transfer, effective immediately. In the release the university states it will not disclose details due to federal privacy laws.

First-year VCU men’s basketball head coach Mike Rhoades had this statement in the release:

“We have discussed Samir’s future with him and decided together that it is best that he transfer from our program. We wish him well in his basketball career and future endeavors.”