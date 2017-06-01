Tech Report: New cancer screening system could save your life

MENLO PARK (KRON) — There are now several online medical tech companies offering to send out home screening kits to detect if you are at risk for different types of cancer.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate met with a Menlo Park woman who said one of these saved her and warned her daughters of their higher risk.

Watch the above video to see her story and what these genetic test kits could offer you.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.