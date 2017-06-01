Report: Women waiting longer to become mothers

(KRON) — A new report in the Journal Pediatrics finds that teens and women are waiting longer to become mothers, according to CNN.

The teen birth rate dropped 9 percent from 2013 to 2014 and is down 61 percent since 1991.

The data also shows women in their 20s and 30s are waiting longer to have babies.

In 2014, the birth rate for women ages 35 to 39 rose 3 percent.

It also went up 2 percent for women 40 to 44 in that same year.

