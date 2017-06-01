Police: Missing Sussex man may be in danger

WAKEFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert for William M. Frierson, who went missing from Sussex County on Thursday.

Frierson, 80, suffers from a cognitive impairment and police believe he may be in danger.

He is believed to be driving a Silver 2008 Lincoln Mkz, license plate WUH 7926. Frierson is 5’9″ tall and weighs 155lbs. He was last seen wearing Khaki pants.

State police are asking anyone with information to contact the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department at 434-246-5000.

