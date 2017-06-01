Management that oversees Essex Village Apartments has history of housing concerns

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — 8News has uncovered new complaints about the management at the Essex Village Apartments in Henrico. It’s the apartment complex where a pregnant woman fell through a balcony last week.

8News has uncovered PK Management has been blasted by the State of Tennessee, named in several lawsuits in California and blamed for collapsing floors in North Carolina. PK Management has also been the subject of a couple of HUD audits.

The company under fire for poor living conditions at Essex Village Apartments appears to have a history of housing concerns.

Robert Bacon, a resident at Essex Village Apartments, recently described conditions at Essex to 8News as “rats, sewer problems, balconies, you know, stuff need to change.”

In January, Essex failed a HUD inspection, (anything under a score of 59 is failing). Last week, a pregnant woman was injured when she fell through a balcony there, and over the weekend, raw sewage also surfaced at the complex.

8News has now learned the Woodland Crossing Apartments in Richmond — also maintained by PK Management — got a low inspection score this past fall. Safety violations were also discovered during an inspection at Hope Village in Glen Allen, another property managed by PK Management.

“It’s absolutely horrifying,” Congressman Donald McEachin to 8News last week. He told 8News he’s frustrated with the management and deplorable conditions at Essex Village.

On Thursday, he shared with 8News this letter that he has fired off to HUD Secretary Ben Carson calling for the closure of Essex Village.

“We just need to shut it down, get vouchers for these folks,” McEachin told 8News last Friday.

HUD tells us it has been working with PK Management and finds overall the company does a good job. HUD says out of 164 properties it manages, only five have had low HUD inspection scores.

PK Management tells 8News it terminated the VP overseeing Essex Village Apartments after failing that January inspection. It also tells 8News it has set aside $750,000 dollars for repairs.

PK Management expects all of the work to be completed by the end of July.

8News has learned the woman who fell through the balcony is out of the hospital and has been moved to a hotel. She will later be moved to another apartment within Essex Village Apartments.

