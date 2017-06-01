Hundreds cycle from D.C. to Va. Beach to raise awareness for veteran recovery efforts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Cyclists riding from Washington D.C. to Virginia Beach made their way through Richmond Thursday morning.

It’s all part of the Project HERO Memorial Challenge, formally known as Ride 2 Recovery.

#ProjectHero More than 100 cyclists riding from D.C. to Virginia Beach spread awareness for Veteran therapy efforts. More on @8NEWS @6pm. pic.twitter.com/LMN8T86K2S — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) June 1, 2017

The 125 cyclists, many of whom are veterans themselves, stopped by the McGuire Va Medical Center for a quick ceremony before they continued on to Virginia Beach.

During the five-day bike ride memorial challenge, the cyclists will ride 250-miles and make stops along the way to raise awareness for veteran recovery efforts.

The cyclists will end their journey at the United Service Organization Extravaganza in Virginia Beach on June 3.

