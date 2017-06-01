Henrico teen places 6th in Scripps National Spelling Bee

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Tejas Muthusamy made his fourth-straight trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals his best yet.
The Henrico County 8th grader capped off his impressive run with his best showing in four years — 6th place — which earned him high praise from the national committee.
Tejas, who bowed out after misspelling the word, ‘saussurite,” was one of 15 finalists who qualified for the nationally-televised primetime event on ESPN.
Watch 8News at 11 tonight for more coverage.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.