Henrico teen places 6th in Scripps National Spelling Bee

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Tejas Muthusamy made his fourth-straight trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals his best yet.

The Henrico County 8th grader capped off his impressive run with his best showing in four years — 6th place — which earned him high praise from the national committee.

With four years of Bees and multiple Finals appearances, #Speller143 Tejas Muthusamy concludes his Bee career. You did well. #spellingbee — NationalSpellingBee (@ScrippsBee) June 2, 2017

Tejas, who bowed out after misspelling the word, ‘saussurite,” was one of 15 finalists who qualified for the nationally-televised primetime event on ESPN.

"The entire room, a standing ovation for Tejas Muthusamy." Tejas bows out on the word "saussurite". #spellingbee pic.twitter.com/br8EtpfFkT — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) June 2, 2017

Watch 8News at 11 tonight for more coverage.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.