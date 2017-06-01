Henrico students create website to fight opioid abuse

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Schools students are taking action to fight the opioid epidemic in their community.

The students created a website encouraging people to “Bounce Back” from addiction. It has information on treatment and other resources for addicts. It also shares personal stories from people in recovery.

Students put the site together along with Henrico County’s Heroin Task Force. They’re working as a team to stop overdose deaths in the community.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.